Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare has named Corenza Townsend chief administrative officer of the new Norton West Louisville Hospital, set to open in 2024.

Ms. Townsend has served the health system since 2009, according to a Nov. 3 article on its website. She currently serves as director of provider operations for Norton Medical Group, a physician group practice also based in Louisville.

Ms. Townsend will transition to her new role Nov. 7, according to the article.