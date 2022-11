Bryan Matthews has been named director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System, effective Dec. 18.

Mr. Matthews is a retired Air Force veteran, according to a news release the VA shared with Becker's. He has served as medical center director for Biloxi, Miss.-based Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System since 2018.

Phoenix VA Health Care System is a member of Long Beach, Calif.-based VA Desert Pacific Network Healthcare, one of 21 health systems operated by the U.S. Veterans Administration.