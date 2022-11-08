UVA Community Health names interim CEO to permanent post

Erik Shannon has been named permanent CEO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Community Health after serving in an interim capacity since October 2021.

Mr. Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience according to a Nov. 8 news release from the health system. Prior to joining UVA Community Health as interim CEO, he was a partner at consulting and advisory firm Grant Thornton. While at the firm, he helped lead the integration of UVA Community Health into UVA Health, which acquired the regional system in July 2021.

Mr. Shannon's transition to the permanent CEO role is effective immediately.