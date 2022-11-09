Virginia Mason Franciscan Health names James Terwilliger senior vice president, COO

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has selected James Terwilliger as its new senior vice president and COO.

Mr. Terwilliger will also serve in these roles for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Pacific Northwest division. He has been interim senior vice president and COO for both since May, according to a Nov. 9 news release.



Prior to joining the health system, Mr. Terwilliger was the president of Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, executive vice president and COO at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, vice president of clinical services at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, president of Methodist and University Hospitals at IU Health in Indianapolis, and chief operations officer of UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.