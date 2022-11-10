Keck Medicine names 1st chief quality officer

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has appointed Tom Bates, RN, as the system's inaugural chief quality officer.

In his new role, Mr. Bates will oversee the creation of the Keck Medicine of USC Quality Institute, working with leaders systemwide to optimize quality and safety practices. He previously served as executive administrator for quality and outcomes management at Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital, both in Los Angeles.

Keck Medicine also named Mary Virgallito, MSN, RN, as the first chief quality officer of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif. She most recently served as the hospital's executive administrator of quality and patient safety.

"Keck Medicine is dedicated to providing the best possible patient outcomes, and these two newly created positions further cement our ongoing efforts," Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine, said in a Nov. 10 news release.