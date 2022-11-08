Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health

Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy.

Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance plans in multiple states, according to a Nov. 7 news release.

He is taking on the new role after serving as president of Jefferson Health since July 2018. Dr. Meyer also serves as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and population health at Philadelphia-based Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Effective Dec. 5, Dr. Meyer will oversee Highmark Health's blended payer-provider strategy in Western Pennsylvania, including operations of Highmark Insurance and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, according to the release.

Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, Helion and Lumevity.