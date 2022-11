Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services said Jamie Rodgers, current administrator of its North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, will also serve as administrator of its Pontotoc medical center.

Mr. Rodgers has two decades of hospital leadership, including his two years of service at the Gilmore-Amory medical center, according to a Nov. 8 Facebook post from the health system.

He succeeds Leslia Carter, who has led the hospital since 2014 and is set to retire Dec. 9.