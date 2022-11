Bill Overbey is exiting retirement to serve Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital as interim CEO, the JC Post reported Nov. 4.

Mr. Overbey previously served as the hospital's CFO from 1991 to 2001, according to the newspaper. He most recently acted as CEO of Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in Topeka until retiring in March.

Mr. Overbey will guide the hospital through its transition to Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1, the newspaper said.