MD Anderson Cancer Center taps Dr. Eyal Gottlieb for VP for research

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center appointed Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, vice president for research.

Dr. Gottlieb will begin his role in January, according to a Nov. 11 news release from the cancer center. He will oversee the laboratory science departments and work closely with other executives to implement a scientific research strategy across the institution.

Previously, Dr. Gottlieb served as director of the Israel-based Rappaport Family Institute for Research in the Medical Sciences.