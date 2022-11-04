Tower Health names Eugene Reilly chief medical information officer

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health tapped Eugene Reilly, MD, as its chief medical information officer and vice president.

Dr. Reilly is a surgeon and surgical intensivist, according to a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's. He joined Tower Health in 2007 and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. He served as a "subject matter expert" for Epic when it was implemented at Reading Hospital in 2012 and developed the health IT infrastructure that helped the hospital's trauma center gain accreditation, the release said.

Dr. Reilly will work closely with clinical and technology leaders in his new role while continuing to serve as associate medical director of the trauma program and director of the surgical critical care fellowship at Reading Hospital, the release said.