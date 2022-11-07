Moffitt Cancer Center names inaugural chief innovation officer

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has named Jarett Rieger vice president and chief innovation officer.

Mr. Rieger, who joined Moffitt in 2004, served as manager, director and senior director of the cancer center's Office of Innovation and Industry Alliances before being appointed to the new role. Mr. Rieger has been the lead negotiator on several strategic partnerships with biotech and pharma companies.

"Jarett has been highly instrumental to the growth and success of Moffitt's Office of Innovation and Industry Alliances," said James Mulé, PhD, associate center director of translational science for Moffitt, in an Oct. 31 news release from the cancer center. "I have no doubt he will continue to forge and further expand relationships with the biotech industry and advance Moffitt technologies and discoveries in his new leadership role."