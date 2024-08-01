21 CFO moves in July

Penn State Health and Risant Health were among the hospitals and health systems that tapped new CFOs in July.

Here are the 21 CFO moves that Becker's reported on in July:

1. Chase Hammon was named CFO of Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care.

2. Texas Health Hospital Frisco, part of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, appointed Adam Proctor entity finance officer (CFO).

3. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare tapped Ryan Kennedy as CFO.

4. Julia Safina was appointed CFO of Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care named Cheyenne Holland CFO.

6. Paula Littleton was tapped as CFO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

7. Tyler Adkins was appointed market CFO of Dothan, Ala.-based Flowers Hospital and Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.).

8. Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, tapped Harvey Torres as CFO.

9. Chase Walters was named assistant CFO of Salem, Va.-based Lewis-Gale Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

10. Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health tapped Bryce Bach, partner at Oliver Wyman, as the company's CFO.

11. Birmingham, Ala.-based Princeton Baptist Medical Center named Greg Anderson CFO.

12. Gabriel Bahala was appointed CFO of Mercy Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital, part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

13. Cincinnati-based Jewish Hospital and Mercy Kings Mills Hospital in Mason, Ohio, named Victor Sprague CFO. The two hospitals are part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

14. Ed Chabalowski is retiring as vice president of finance and CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health's Berks and Lancaster counties.

15. Randy Morris was named vice president and CFO of Penn State Health's community hospitals.

16. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery Stacey Malakoff will retire at the end of 2025.

17. Rexburg, Idaho-based Madisonhealth named Katie Clement CFO.

18. Justin Voelker was appointed as CFO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's Inland Northwest Washington service area.

19. Robyn Dorris was named CFO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

20. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System tapped Cameron Meyer as CFO.

21. HCA Florida Poinciana (Fla.) Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, appointed Nathalie Espinales as CFO.





