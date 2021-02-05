20 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 29:

1. Nicole Barnett, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

2. David Brown, MD, was chosen as interim president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care.

3. Jennifer Burrows, RN, was chosen as chief executive for Providence Health & Services' Oregon West division.

4. Kimberley Darey, MD, was named chief medical officer of the health system's Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

5. John Hackbarth, CFO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health, is delaying retirement plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Barbara Kennedy was named CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

7. Linda Kulhanek was named senior vice president and CFO of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

8. Lorrie Liang was named president of the Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital-Sarasota campus.

9. Rick Lowe was tapped as CEO of Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cumming, Ga.

10. Martin Massiello was chosen as president and CEO of Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health.

11. Vinitia Mathews, PhD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

12. Deon McCaulley was chosen as chief of Cleveland Clinic's police department.

13. Donald Moore was named senior vice president of real estate, facilities and operations at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

14. Wes Murray is retiring as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

15. Tarek Naser was chosen as CFO of St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

16. Gerardo Ramos was named COO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, according to lmtonline.com.

17. Jason Roeback was named COO of Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

18. Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health, is delaying retirement plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

19. Daniel Sullivan, MD, was tapped as chief physician executive of Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health.

20. Saul Weingart, MD, PhD, was chosen as president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's hospitals, both in Providence.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.