16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since April 16:

1. Michael Fisher is retiring as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

2. Julian "Jay" Hinesley was named CEO of Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health's Florence division.

3. Sophia Holder was named executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

4. Shubhada Jagasia, MD, was named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital's Midtown and West campuses, both in Nashville, Tenn.

5. Ryan Knapp, MD, was named CMO of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.

6. Paul Krakovitz, MD, was chosen as interim president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's Nevada region.

7. Anupam Lahiri was named vice president of operations at Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System.

8. Marc Lillis was chosen as COO of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

9. Brett McClung is resigning as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

10. Lance Nelson was named the inaugural director of innovation at Natchitoches (La.) Regional Medical Center.

11. Aparna Sharma, MD, was tapped as chief quality officer of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

12. Andy Shin was named senior vice president of strategy for Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

13. Shelbourn Stevens was named president of New Hanover Regional and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health's Coastal market.

14. Jane Stirrup, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Health's Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas.

15. Anthony Sudduth resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

16. Laurie Whalin, PharmD, was named president and COO of Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.

