Mass General Brigham taps Andy Shin for strategy leadership role

Andy Shin has been named senior vice president of strategy for Boston-based Mass General Brigham, the health system said April 21.

Mr. Shin is a faculty member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Catalyst program, an initiative focused on increasing the potential of biomedical research from Cambridge, Mass.-based MIT to address unmet healthcare needs.

Most recently, he served as COO of the American Hospital Association's Center for Health Innovation and senior vice president for the association.

He also was a consultant, investment analyst and staff member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee under former President Barack Obama's administration, and helped launch the CMS Innovation Center, according to Mass General Brigham.

In his new role, he will focus on strategy at Mass General Brigham, which has about 74,000 employees in Massachusetts and includes Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Mr. Shin holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a master's degree in public health from Harvard University.

