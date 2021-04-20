Louisiana hospital names first director of innovation

Lance Nelson has been named the inaugural director of innovation at Natchitoches (La.) Regional Medical Center, CEO Kirk Soileau told staff and leaders in a memo.

Mr. Nelson began his new role April 19, according to the memo, published by Natchitoches Parish Journal April 20 and shared with Becker's.

Mr. Nelson will manage short-term and long-term projects and processes related to growth, innovation, strategic alignment and performance improvement, according to the memo.

Before joining Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, the state's largest rural hospital, Mr. Nelson was the project and planning manager/Lean manufacturing manager at Emerson/Alliance in Natchitoches. He also previously served as a project manager for management information systems at Phoenix-based O'Neil Printing.

Mr. Nelson holds a master's degree in technology from Arizona State University in Tempe.

