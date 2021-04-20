Intermountain names interim Nevada region president

Paul Krakovitz, MD, has been chosen as interim president of Intermountain Healthcare's Nevada region, the Salt Lake City-based health system said April 19.

Dr. Krakovitz is Intermountain Healthcare's chief medical officer for specialty-based care. He will continue to serve in that role in addition to his new one, which is newly created and comes two years after Las Vegas-based HealthCare Partners joined Intermountain Healthcare, the health system said.

"Intermountain's mission is helping people live the healthiest lives possible. We realize our mission, in part, by striving to provide extraordinary care and superior service at an affordable cost," Dr. Krakovitz said in a news release. "I am inspired by the commitment our caregivers show to our community through their service. I'm thrilled to join our Nevada team as we improve health."

Intermountain Healthcare is a 25-hospital health system. Intermountain Nevada includes more than 60 care locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Boulder City and Mesquite.

