CEO named for MUSC Health's Florence division

Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been chosen as the new CEO of Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health's Florence division, the health system said April 20.

Mr. Hinesley is president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn. Effective mid-May, he will oversee MUSC Health Florence (S.C.) Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, S.C., and their medical practices and affiliates.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Jay to the MUSC family. We are excited about the leadership and passion he will bring to our Florence Division as we continue to improve health and maximize quality of life through education, research and patient care," Patrick Cawley, MD, CEO of MUSC Health and vice president for health affairs for the university, said in a news release.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hinesley served as CEO of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston, Ala., and, before that, was CEO of Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Ala.

He holds a master's degree in health administration from Medical University of South Carolina.

