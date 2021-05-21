14 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since May 14:

1. Douglas Arbittier, MD, was named vice president of service lines at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J.

2. Thomas Graham, MD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief innovation and transformation officer for Kettering (Ohio) Health.

3. Amy Guay was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's division of primary care physicians and multispecialty providers.

4. Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

5. James Helms was chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

6. Karim Kaissi joined Intermountain Healthcare's Nevada region as medical group president.

7. Kelly Linden, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., left her role.

8. Mike Mullins left his role as CEO of Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network.

9. Thomas Percello, was named executive vice president of finance and CFO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J.

10. Susan Sandberg, RN, is resigning as CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

11. Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.

12. David Stewart was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

13. Prathibha Varkey, MD, has been named president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

14. Cheryl Willman, MD, was chosen by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic as executive director of cancer programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.