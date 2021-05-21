Kettering Health picks former Cleveland Clinic exec as inaugural chief innovation and transformation officer

Thomas Graham, MD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief innovation and transformation officer for Kettering (Ohio) Health, the health system said May 20.

Dr. Graham, a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon, most recently served as director of strategy and innovation in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at New York City-based NYU Langone Health and the associate dean for enterprise innovation. He is the first person to take on the chief innovation and transformation officer role at Kettering Health.

The faith-based, nonprofit health system, which has 13 medical centers, said Dr. Graham will "focus on defining and translating the creative, innovative culture established in the spirit of Kettering Health's namesake, Charles F. Kettering as well as ensuring Kettering Health continues to deliver advanced, high-quality care to those we serve."

Previously, Dr. Graham served as Cleveland Clinic's chief innovation officer and vice chairman of the orthopedic surgery department.

His appointment comes after Kettering Health Network's recent rebranding as Kettering Health.

