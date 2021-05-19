Mayo Clinic Health System names new president

Prathibha Varkey, MD, has been named president of Mayo Clinic Health System, the organization said May 19.

Dr. Varkey, board-certified in internal medicine and general preventive medicine, has been president and CEO of Northeast Medical Group within Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health for the last five years. She begins her new role Aug. 16.

Dr. Varkey is "well-positioned to help us realize Mayo Clinic Health System's vision to be the nation's leading community health system, setting the standard in every dimension as an innovative, forward-looking system of care with top quality, safety, affordability, diversity and performance," Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, said in a news release.

Before joining Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Varkey was CEO of Seton Clinical Enterprise in Austin, Texas. She also practiced medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for more than a decade.

Mayo Clinic Health System has 17 hospitals and nearly 50 community clinics in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.