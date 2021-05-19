Karim Kaissi named president of Intermountain regional medical group

Karim Kaissi has joined Intermountain Healthcare's Nevada region as medical group president, the Salt Lake City-based health system said May 18.

Mr. Kaissi most recently served as president of the 30-state eastern U.S. region for CareMore and Aspire Health, an Anthem subsidiary.

"We are elated to have Karim join Intermountain in Nevada," Paul Krakovitz, MD, interim president of the Nevada region, said in a news release. "Karim's background and expertise are a perfect fit to our organization and will help Intermountain continue to expand our population health model and augment it with our care delivery services. He understands our value-based care model and is ready to help us deliver on our commitment to providing quality healthcare services in southern Nevada."

Mr. Kaissi's appointment comes about two years after Las Vegas-based HealthCare Partners joined Intermountain Healthcare.

Intermountain Healthcare is a 25-hospital health system. Intermountain Nevada includes more than 60 care locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Boulder City and Mesquite.

