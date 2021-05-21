CEO leaves West Virginia health system

Mike Mullins has left his role as CEO of Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network to pursue other opportunities, the health system said May 20.

Mr. Mullins helmed Mountain Health since March 2019. He was the first permanent CEO of the health system, which includes Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington-based St. Mary's Medical Center and a management agreement with Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

"Mr. Mullins has served our system well as CEO for the last two years," Beth Hammers, chair of the board of directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network, said in a news release. "He has led the system's integration, delivered on planned synergies, and provided structure and stability through the historic pandemic. Additionally, Mullins has been focused on strategic opportunities, such as the purchase of [Huntington Internal Medicine Group] in 2020. The board thanks Mr. Mullins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors."

Mountain Health has tapped Paul English Smith as interim CEO of the health system and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center. Mr. Smith has served as general counsel for the health system for two years. He also was vice president and general counsel for Cabell Huntington Hospital.