Christ Hospital Health Network removes 'interim' from CEO's title

Deborah Hayes, MSN, RN, has been named president and CEO of Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, the organization said May 17.

Ms. Hayes has been serving as interim president and CEO since last November, when Arturo Polizzi left to become COO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

Her previous leadership roles at Christ Hospital Health Network include clinical nurse manager, director of critical care, chief nursing officer, CIO and chief hospital officer. She was COO before becoming interim president and CEO.

"Debbie's deep knowledge of the Christ Hospital, coupled with a long history of driving excellence and innovation, makes her the ideal leader for the future," Jeb Head, chairman of the Christ Hospital board, said in a news release. "I have personally had the pleasure of working with Debbie over the last several years and am most grateful for her unwavering commitment to the patients, their families, physicians and staff, helping to make the Christ Hospital the extraordinary place it is."

Christ Hospital Health Network has an acute care hospital in Cincinnati with a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, a Cincinnati suburb, as well as five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of offices.

