Mass General Brigham hospital names permanent CEO

Jeffrey Hughes has been chosen as permanent president and CEO of Mass General Brigham's Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., the hospital said May 21.

Mr. Hughes is a veteran of Wentworth-Douglass, most recently serving in the interim top leadership role since October. He also previously held roles at the facility including COO, as well as vice president of operations and chief strategy officer.

He will be the 11th permanent lead administrator in the hospital's 115-year history, Wentworth-Douglass said in a news release.

Mr. Hughes succeeds Gregory Walker, who retired.

