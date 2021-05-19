CEO of California hospital steps down

Kelly Linden, CEO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., has left her role, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported May 18.

Ms. Linden stepped down effective May 14 "to dedicate more time for her family and wanted to spend more time with her mother," Kirsten Holguin, spokesperson for the hospital, told the newspaper.

Ms. Linden was appointed CEO of Providence Saint Joseph in May 2017, replacing Kerry Carmody, a former Providence executive who had been serving as interim CEO. She had been executive vice president and COO of Apple Valley, Calif.-based St. Mary Medical Center before joining Providence Saint Joseph.

Chuck Orlando, former senior vice president and CFO at the Boston Medical Center Health System, has been chosen as interim CEO of the Burbank facility, according to the report.

Providence Saint Joseph was founded in 1943 and has 2,500 employees.

