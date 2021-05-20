Steward Medical Group names president, chief physician executive

Two leaders have been appointed for Dallas-based Steward Health Care's division of primary care physicians and multispecialty providers, the company said May 19.

Amy Guay was named president of Steward Medical Group, and Roger Mitty, MD, was named chief physician executive of Steward Medical Group.

Ms. Guay has served as CFO of the Steward Medical Group since September. She also previously was CFO and senior vice president at Partners Continuing Care in Boston, and she served as CFO and vice president of finance at Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, also in Boston.

Dr. Mitty has served in leadership roles at Steward Medical Group, Steward Health Care Network and Steward Health Care's St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Mass.

Steward Medical Group has more than 1,700 providers in 11 states.