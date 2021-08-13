14 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since Aug. 9:

1. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare has appointed Chibueze Okey Agba as CFO.

2. Russell Armistead has been named CEO of University of Florida Health Jacksonville.

3. Jay Bishoff, MD, has been named director of urology for New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's central region.

4. Mark Davis, MD, has been named COO at Miami Cancer Institute.

5. Kevin Garner, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.).

6. Farmington, Maine-based Franklin Community Health Network announced Ross Isacke, DO, will join the organization as CMO Sept. 7.

7. Mark Mahnheldt, RN, has joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer.

8. The Iowa Hospital Association has appointed Christopher Mitchell as the organization's next president and CEO.

9. Armin Rahmanian has been named president of OhioHealth's Dublin Methodist Hospital and Delaware, Ohio-based Grady Memorial Hospital.

10. Debra Raupers, RN, has returned to Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system as chief nursing officer.

11. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has named Jehni Robinson, MD, president of USC Medical Group.

12. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Tim Slocum president of the health system's Methodist University Hospital.

13. Tenet Healthcare COO Saum Sutaria, MD, will succeed Ron Rittenmeyer as CEO.

14. Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network has selected Kevin Yingling, MD, as the health system's new CEO.