Methodist Le Bonheur names new hospital president 

Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Tim Slocum president of the health system's Methodist University Hospital, according to a press release shared with Becker's Aug. 10.

Mr. Slocum has served as interim hospital president since December 2020. He joined Methodist University Hospital as COO in 2019.

"Tim has devoted his 20-year healthcare career to improving health outcomes for patients while addressing barriers to care," Michael Ugwueke, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's CEO, stated. "He has provided exceptional operational and strategic leadership to enhance our ability to provide the highest quality and safest care for our patients."