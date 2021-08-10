Franklin Community Health Network welcomes new CMO 

Franklin Community Health Network announced Ross Isacke, DO, will join the organization as CMO Sept. 7.

In addition to leading the Farmington, Maine-based health system's physicians and practice providers, Dr. Isacke's responsibilities will include overseeing patient safety, care coordination, development of clinical information systems and furthering the organization's relationship with the new MaineHealth Medical Group, MaineHealth's physician organization, according to a July 15 news release.

Dr. Isacke has spent the last several years as a practicing physician at Maine Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine. His current roles include medical staff president-elect, medical director of the surgical care unit and chief of inpatient medicine at Stephens. He is also the quality lead and assistant associate medical director at Maine Medical Partners Hospital Medicine, the news release said.