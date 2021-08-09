UF Health Jacksonville names CEO 

Russell Armistead has been named CEO of University of Florida Health Jacksonville, according to an Aug. 6 press release. Former CEO Leon Haley Jr., MD, died July 24 in a jet ski accident.

Mr. Armistead served as the health system's CEO from 2013 until his retirement in 2017.

"Russ has an excellent track record leading UF Health Jacksonville to new heights," UF Health president David Nelson, MD, said in the news release. "We’re excited to welcome him back and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together."