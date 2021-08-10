Dr. Jehni Robinson named president of USC Medical Group

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has named Jehni Robinson, MD, president of USC Medical Group.

Dr. Robinson, who is the chair of Keck's Department of Family Medicine, will serve in the role for two years, effective immediately, a July 22 news release said.

Her areas of focus will include technological innovation and health equity.

"Keck Medicine of USC provides quality, empathetic medical care and is highly regarded nationwide as a top 20 ranked health system," Dr. Robinson said in the press release. "I look forward to working closely with our leaders to help advance our medical group by supporting its continual growth and development while improving communication, efficiency and reliability of our processes. We must also improve diversity and inclusion within health care as technology and policy create a rapidly shifting industry landscape."