Meet Tenet's new CEO: 4 things to know about Dr. Saum Sutaria

Tenet Healthcare COO Saum Sutaria, MD, will succeed Ron Rittenmeyer as CEO Sept. 1. Mr. Rittenmeyer will continue as the company's executive chair through 2022, according to an Aug. 9 press release.

Four things to know about Dr. Sutaria:

1. He became Tenet Healthcare's COO in 2019.

2. Dr. Sutaria worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Co. as a healthcare adviser for 18 years prior to joining Dallas-based Tenet.

3. Dr. Sutaria once served as an associate clinical faculty member at the University of California, San Francisco. His postgraduate training at UCSF focused on internal medicine and cardiology.

4. He received compensation of $8.58 million last year, which included a base salary of $1 million. His compensation totaled $13.95 million, including a base salary of $961,539, in 2019.