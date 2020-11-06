Tenet adds 11th board member

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has appointed Saum Sutaria, MD, as the 11th member of its board of directors, the for-profit hospital operator said Nov. 6.

Dr. Sutaria became COO of Tenet in January 2019, and added COO to his title in November 2019.

"Saum has led a remarkable effort across the enterprise to enhance care delivery and critical support services to benefit the many stakeholders we serve," Ron Rittenmeyer, executive chair and CEO of Tenet, said in a news release. "His leadership has been especially pivotal in accelerating our growth and performance, reassuring our ongoing resilience during the pandemic, and bringing to bear expanded offerings for patients notwithstanding the tremendous challenges we have faced in 2020."

Before joining Tenet, Dr. Sutaria spent nearly two decades at McKinsey & Company as an adviser to healthcare and private equity organizations.

He also previously served as an associate clinical faculty member at the University of California-San Francisco, where he completed postgraduate internal medicine and cardiology training.

Dr. Sutaria earned his medical degree from the University of California-San Diego.

More articles on leadership and management:

AAMC creates new entities to improve people's health

How 12 CEOs got into healthcare

Physician who helped design Medicare dies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.