Executive pay at CHS, Tenet and HCA: 12 things to know

Some top executives at major for-profit hospital operators saw their total compensation rise last year, while others saw total pay decline.

Twelve things to know about executive compensation at CHS, HCA and Tenet:

CHS

1. Tim Hingtgen began serving as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems on Jan. 1, and he'll get a base salary of $1.2 million this year, up from the $1 million he made in his former role as COO of the company.

2. CHS President and CFO Kevin Hammons will receive a base salary of $700,000 this year, up from $575,000 a year earlier. He will also be able to earn up to 125 percent of his base salary in cash bonuses.

3. CHS President of Clinical Operations and CMO Lynn Simon, MD, will get a base salary of $625,000, up from $583,518 last year. She will also be able to earn up to 115 percent of her salary from CHS' performance incentive plan.

4. The company's former CEO, Wayne Smith, who now serves as executive chair of the board of directors, will receive a base salary of $1 million this year, down from the $1.6 million he made in 2020 as CEO. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in cash bonuses.

HCA

5. Samuel Hazen, who took over as CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in January 2019, received a base salary of $1.3 million last year, compared to $1.4 million a year earlier.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, HCA executives saw their base salaries reduced by 30 percent from April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020.

6. After factoring in incentive compensation, stock awards and pension benefits, Mr. Hazen's compensation totaled $30.4 million in 2020, compared to $26.8 million a year earlier.

7. The company's CMO and clinical operations group president Jonathan Perlin, MD, saw his compensation rise from $6 million in 2019 to $6.5 million last year.

8. HCA Executive Vice President and CFO William Rutherford's total compensation dipped to $6.1 million in 2020 from $6.3 million in 2019. He saw incentive plan compensation decline year over year.

Tenet

9. Ron Rittenmeyer, executive chair and CEO of Dallas-based Tenet, received a base salary of $1.44 million last year, compared to $1.2 million a year earlier. Mr. Rittenmeyer didn't take home his entire base salary in 2020. To help company employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated his salary earned from April through June to the Tenet Care Fund.

10. After factoring in an $875,000 bonus, stock awards, incentive plan pay and all other compensation, Mr. Rittenmeyer's compensation totaled $16.68 million in 2020. That's compared to 2019, when he received a $3.5 million bonus, and his compensation totaled $24.29 million.

11. Saum Sutaria, MD, president and COO of Tenet, received compensation of $8.58 million last year, which included a base salary of $1 million. In 2019, his compensation totaled $13.95 million, including a base salary of $961,539.

12. Tenet Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Cancelmi's salary climbed from $618,000 in 2019 to $641,385 last year. After factoring in a $250,000 bonus, stock awards, pension benefits and all other compensation, Mr. Cancelmi's pay totaled $7.22 million last year. In 2019, his compensation totaled $5.14 million.



