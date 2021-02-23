CHS' top execs get pay raises this year

Tim Hingtgen began serving as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems on Jan. 1, and he'll get a base salary of $1.2 million this year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Four things to know about CHS executive compensation:

1. Mr. Hingtgen's $1.2 million base salary is up from the $1 million he made in his former role as COO of the company. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in 2021 from CHS' performance incentive plan.

2. The company's CFO, Kevin Hammons, will receive a base salary of $700,000 this year, up from $575,000 a year earlier. He will also be able to earn up to 125 percent of his base salary in cash bonuses.

3. CHS President of Clinical Operations and CMO Lynn Simon, MD, will get a base salary of $625,000, up from $583,518 last year. She will also be able to earn up to 115 percent of her salary from CHS' performance incentive plan.

4. The company's former CEO, Wayne Smith, who now serves as executive chair of the board of directors, will receive a base salary of $1 million this year, down from the $1.6 million he made in 2020 as CEO. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in cash bonuses.

