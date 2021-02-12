University of Kansas Health System increases minimum wage to $15

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan., has boosted its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The increase took effect for eligible workers Feb. 7 and will be reflected in their paychecks beginning March 5, the organization said Feb. 12. Previously, minimum wage varied by job type.

"For more than two decades, our health system has succeeded because we have followed a simple guiding formula. We believe providing world-class service and world-class outcomes delivered by the right team of people will lead to strong growth and sustainability," Tammy Peterman, MSN, RN, president, Kansas City division, and executive vice president, COO and CNO of University of Kansas Health System, said in a news release. "This hourly increase reflects our continued commitment to our people and the important role each and every employee has in our collective success."

The health system has also increased pay for employees who were above $15 per hour to ensure appropriate pay differences based on experience and responsibilities, the organization said.

University of Kansas Health System employs 14,000 workers in Kansas City, Kan.

