Ohio health system offering medical lab techs $4K sign-on bonuses

Trinity Health System is offering medical laboratory technicians up to $4,000 to join the Steubenville, Ohio-based organization, according to a Facebook post.

The bonus will be in effect until positions are filled.

A $1,000 bonus will be offered at hire, another $1,000 at six months of employment, $1,000 at a year of employment, and $1,000 at two years of employment, according to the post.

Trinity Health System is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Interested medical laboratory technicians can apply online here.

