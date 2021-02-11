Virginia county to give hazard pay bonus to healthcare workers

Eligible county healthcare workers in Virginia's Fairfax County will receive one-time hazard pay bonuses of up to $2,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WTOP.

The bonuses, approved by the county board of supervisors Feb. 9, are for those in high-risk and very high-risk positions, as identified in the state's coronavirus workplace safety standards, the radio station reported. The positions include hospital workers as well as medical and dental staff. The payment also covers medical transport providers, mortuary services workers, nonmedical support staff, long-term care facility staff and home healthcare workers.

"Our first responders and other members of our county staff put their lives on the line every day, risking contracting COVID-19 in their work with the community," Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay said in a statement shared with WTOP.

The payout, which totals about $9.2 million, is coming from federal emergency relief funds via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

To be eligible for a $2,000 bonus, workers must be Fairfax County employees at the time payments are made and have been employed in a merit position on or before Oct. 1, among other requirements, according to the county.

The county said bonuses for employees who have already received a bonus from the county for their work related to the pandemic will have that gross amount deducted from the $2,000 bonus. Bonuses for employees working in limited-term positions and part-time merit employees will be prorated based on work schedules.

