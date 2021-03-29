Tenet CEO's compensation drops by $7.6M

Though some top executives at Tenet Healthcare received base salary raises last year, the Dallas-based company's CEO and COO ended 2020 with lower total compensation, according to Tenet's shareholder proxy statement.

Ron Rittenmeyer, executive chair and CEO of Tenet, received a base salary of $1.44 million last year, compared to $1.2 million a year earlier. Mr. Rittenmeyer didn't take home his entire base salary in 2020. To help company employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated his salary earned from April through June to the Tenet Care Fund, and each of Tenet's other top executives donated 20 percent of their salaries.

After factoring in an $875,000 bonus, stock awards, incentive plan pay and all other compensation, Mr. Rittenmeyer's compensation totaled $16.68 million in 2020. That's compared to 2019, when he received a $3.5 million bonus, and his compensation totaled $24.29 million.

Saum Sutaria, MD, president and COO of Tenet, received compensation of $8.58 million last year, which included a base salary of $1 million. In 2019, his compensation totaled $13.95 million, including a base salary of $961,539.

Tenet Executive Vice President and CFO Dan Cancelmi's salary climbed from $618,000 in 2019 to $641,385 last year. After factoring in a $250,000 bonus, stock awards, pension benefits and all other compensation, Mr. Cancelmi's pay totaled $7.22 million last year. In 2019, his compensation totaled $5.14 million.

More articles on compensation:

HCA CEO made $30.4M in 2nd year at helm

12,000 Wake Forest Baptist Health employees to receive pay increase

21 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.