21 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs

The economic effects from the pandemic may place more pressure on investors to reevaluate the pay packages of CEOs in the future. But for the time being, "we are simply getting wealthier CEOs," according to an annual report from the nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow.

For its report, As You Sow evaluated the most "overpaid" CEOs of S&P 500 companies. The nonprofit used data to compute what CEO pay would be assuming such pay is related to total shareholder return. In its methodology, a ranking of companies by excess CEO pay and by shareholder votes on CEO pay are weighted at 40 percent. The final ranking based on CEO-to-worker pay ratio is weighted at 20 percent. Find the full methodology here.

As You Sow notes some CEOs may no longer hold the positions listed below, as the rankings were calculated using data made available before June 30, 2020.

Here are 21 healthcare CEOs who made As You Sow's list:

Larry Merlo (CVS Health)

Pay: $36.5 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 790:1

Excess pay: $24.3 million



Alan Miller (King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services)

Pay: $24.5 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 629:1

Excess pay: $12.4 million

Michael Neidorff (Centene)

Pay: $26.4 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 383:1

Excess pay: $13.3 million

Heather Bresch (Mylan)

Pay: $18.5 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 427:1

Excess pay: $7.5 million

John Hammergren (McKesson)

Pay: $17.4 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 458:1

Excess pay: $5.2 million

Samuel Hazen (Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare)

Pay: $26.8 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 478:1

Excess pay: $14.1 million

Stefano Pessina (Walgreens Boots Alliance)

Pay: $19.2 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 562:1

Excess pay: $7.3 million

Ari Bousbib (IQVIA)

Pay: $22.1 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 186:1

Excess pay: $8.7 million

Miles White (Abbott Laboratories)

Pay: $27.8 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 329:1

Excess pay: $14.2 million



Javier Rodriguez (DaVita)

Pay: $16.9 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 286:1

Excess pay: $4.3 million



Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)

Pay: $21.5 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 154:1

Excess pay: $8.6 million

Daniel O'Day (Gilead Sciences)

Pay: $29.1 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 169:1

Excess pay: $16.9 million

David Cordani (Cigna)

Pay: $19.3 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 306.7:1

Excess pay: $6.5 million

Michael Minogue (Abiomed)

Pay: $19.2 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 166:1

Excess pay: $4.8 million

Joseph Hogan (Align Technology)

Pay: $18.3 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 1,328:1

Excess pay: $3.5 million



Kenneth Frazier (Merck)

Pay: $27.6 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 289:1

Excess pay: $14.5 million

Marc Casper (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Pay: $19 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 235:1

Excess pay: $5 million

Michel Vounatsos (Biogen)

Pay: $18.2 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 114:1

Excess pay: $6 million

Michael Kaufmann (Cardinal Health)

Pay: $15.6 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 272:1

Excess pay: $3.4 million

Vincent Forlenza (Becton, Dickinson and Co.)

Pay: $16 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 379:1

Excess pay: $2.6 million

Omar Ishrak (Medtronic)

Pay: $17.8 million

CEO-to-worker pay ratio: 240:1

Excess pay: $4.8 million

Access the full list here.

More articles on compensation:

University of Kansas Health System increases minimum wage to $15

Tower Health to cut pay for executives, managers

Citrus Health Network denies violating compensation rules as probe continues

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.