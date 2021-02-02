5 best-paying cities, states for physician assistants

Physician assistant is the top healthcare job in the U.S., with the best-paid 25 percent making $130,530 in 2019, and the lowest-paid 25 percent making $92,800 that year, according to U.S. News & World Report data released in January.

To determine the best-paying cities and states for physician assistants, the publication used median salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best-paying cities for physician assistants:

1. Salinas, Calif.: $161,370

2. Leominster, Mass.: $156,250

3. Waterbury, Conn.: $154,550

4. Danbury, Conn.: $147,500

5. New Bern, N.C.: $146,880

Here are the best-paying states for physician assistants:

1. Connecticut: $137,060

2. Washington: $129,520

3. New Jersey: $129,440

4. Alaska: $128,530

5. California: $127,520

