Physician assistant best healthcare job, per US News: 29 best healthcare jobs

Physician assistant is the best healthcare job for 2021, with 39,300 projected jobs and a median salary of $112,260, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 12.
For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand from 2019-29. From there, researchers compared each job's median salary to determine a list of the highest-paying jobs. The publication also considered opportunities for promotion in its ranking.
Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, as ranked by U.S. News:
1. Physician assistant
2. Nurse practitioner
3. Physician
4. Speech-language pathologist
5. Dentist
6. Veterinarian
7. Orthodontist
8. Anesthesiologist
9. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
10. Occupational therapist
11. Physical therapist
12. Psychiatris
13. Prosthodontist
14. Registered nurse
15. Nurse anesthetist
16. Obstetrician and gynecologist
17. Surgeon
18. Chiropractor
19. Podiatrist
20. Optometrist
21. Pediatrician
22. Respiratory therapist
23. Esthetician and skincare specialist
24. Dietician and nutritionist
25. Rehabilitation counselor
26. Audiologist
27. Nurse midwife
28. Radiation therapist
29. Pharmacist
