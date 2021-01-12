Physician assistant best healthcare job, per US News: 29 best healthcare jobs

Physician assistant is the best healthcare job for 2021, with 39,300 projected jobs and a median salary of $112,260, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 12.

For the ranking, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand from 2019-29. From there, researchers compared each job's median salary to determine a list of the highest-paying jobs. The publication also considered opportunities for promotion in its ranking.

Here are the 29 best healthcare jobs, as ranked by U.S. News:

1. Physician assistant

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Physician

4. Speech-language pathologist

5. Dentist

6. Veterinarian

7. Orthodontist

8. Anesthesiologist

9. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

10. Occupational therapist

11. Physical therapist

12. Psychiatris

13. Prosthodontist

14. Registered nurse

15. Nurse anesthetist

16. Obstetrician and gynecologist

17. Surgeon

18. Chiropractor

19. Podiatrist

20. Optometrist

21. Pediatrician

22. Respiratory therapist

23. Esthetician and skincare specialist

24. Dietician and nutritionist

25. Rehabilitation counselor

26. Audiologist

27. Nurse midwife

28. Radiation therapist

29. Pharmacist

More articles on ratings and rankings:

COVID-19 vaccine allotment, by state

10 cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

America's healthiest, unhealthiest states for 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.