12 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 27:

1. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

2. David Brown, MD, was chosen as interim president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care.

3. Ryan Fowler is the new CEO of Morrow County Health District in Heppner, Ore., according to the East Oregonian.

4. Matthew Garner was named CEO of North Shore Medical Center in Miami, according to a news release published by Miami's Community Newspapers.

5. Jake Henry Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

6. Barbara Kennedy was named CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

7. Helen Arteaga Landaverde was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in New York City.

8. Rick Lowe was tapped as CEO of Encompass Health's future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cumming, Ga.

9. Neil Moore was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in New York City.

10. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

11. Vance Reynolds left his role as divisional CEO with Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina.

12. Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health, is delaying retirement plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

