What Big Tech leaders are saying about healthcare: 4 notes

Big Tech leaders are touting their advances into healthcare in their pitches to Wall Street investors.

Here is what executives said about healthcare during each of the tech giant's late October earnings calls:

Amazon

"The largest mail-order pharmacies offer delivery in five to 10 business days. We think customers deserve better. Today, we can deliver to 95% of first-time Amazon Pharmacy customers in the U.S. within two business days and to 20% of U.S. Prime members within 24 hours," President and CEO Andy Jassey said in an Oct. 31 earnings call.

"Next year, we plan to launch operations in 20 new cities, so nearly half the U.S. will have the ability to have their medications delivered to their door within hours. We believe making it easier for customers to get their medications will improve medication adherence, which we know can directly improve health outcomes."

Apple

"watchOS 11 brings some huge new health and fitness insights to users including sleep apnea notifications, which help to alert people with a potentially serious but often undiagnosed condition. We're proud of the impact we make through our health innovations on Watch, and I'm grateful for every note I receive about the importance of watching people's lives," CEO Tim Cook said in an Oct. 31 earnings call. "And we were especially pleased to unveil revolutionary end-to-end hearing health capabilities for AirPods Pro 2 with hearing protection, hearing test, and hearing aid features."

"We also see continued momentum with Apple Vision Pro in the enterprise space," CFO Luca Maestri said in the call. "UC San Diego Health is the first hospital in the world to test spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in clinical trials for patient surgery in the operating room."

Meta

"Within ad revenue, the online commerce vertical was the largest contributor to year-over-year growth, followed by healthcare and entertainment, and media," CFO Susan Li said in an Oct. 30 earnings call.

Microsoft

"One year in, DAX Copilot is now documenting over 1.3 million physician-patient encounters each month at over 500 healthcare organizations like Baptist Medical Group, Baylor Scott & White, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Novant Health and Overlake Medical Center. It is showing faster revenue growth than GitHub Copilot did in this first year," chair and CEO Satya Nadella said in an Oct. 30 earnings call.

"We're also bringing industry-specific models through Azure AI, including a collection of best-in-class multimodal models for medical imaging."