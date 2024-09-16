UC San Diego Health tests Apple Vision Pro in the OR

UC San Diego Health is looking at using Apple's new Vision Pro headset in operating rooms.

The health system is conducting a study looking at how apps within the Apple Vision Pro, which utilizes spatial computing, can enhance the surgical experience, according to a Sept. 16 news release. In the study, surgeons will utilize the Apple Vision Pro to display information, such as medical imaging, vital signs and live surgical feeds, in real-time.

Surgeons will use the Apple device while still having access to the traditional operating room monitors and displays.

According to the news release, surgical procedures can last anywhere from 30 minutes to more than 12 hours, depending on the complexity. The prolonged use of multiple screens and equipment mounted from the floor and ceiling can strain the surgeon's body, particularly the neck and shoulders. The aim of the study is to see if the Vision Pro can reduce this strain by offering an alternative way to display necessary data.