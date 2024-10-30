400+ healthcare organizations adopt Microsoft's DAX Copilot

Hundreds of healthcare institutions are using the DAX Copilot from Nuance to automate clinical documentation, Microsoft's chief executive said.

"With DAX Copilot, more than 400 healthcare organizations are increasing physician productivity and reducing burnout," Microsoft chair and CEO Satya Nadella wrote in an Oct. 18 annual letter. "On average, clinicians save more than five minutes per patient encounter. And 77% say it also improves documentation quality."

The DAX Copilot is one of the most popular apps used by clinicians to ambiently record patient visits then draft notes for the EHR. Health system customers include Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.