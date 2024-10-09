Amazon Pharmacy to expand: 4 notes

Naomi Diaz -

Amazon Pharmacy is set to expand its presence by launching pharmacies in 20 additional cities across the U.S. in 2025.

Four things to know about the expansion:

  1. The new pharmacies, according to an Oct. 9 news release, will be integrated within Amazon same-day delivery sites, allowing for expedited medication delivery straight to customers' doorsteps.

  2. Amazon Pharmacy plans to expand into cities such as Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego.

  3. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months, according to Amazon.

  4. Amazon Pharmacy launched in 2020.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars