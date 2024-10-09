Amazon Pharmacy to expand: 4 notes

Amazon Pharmacy is set to expand its presence by launching pharmacies in 20 additional cities across the U.S. in 2025.
Four things to know about the expansion:
- The new pharmacies, according to an Oct. 9 news release, will be integrated within Amazon same-day delivery sites, allowing for expedited medication delivery straight to customers' doorsteps.
- Amazon Pharmacy plans to expand into cities such as Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego.
- Additional cities will be announced in the coming months, according to Amazon.
- Amazon Pharmacy launched in 2020.