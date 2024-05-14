Top 7 healthcare disruptors, per CNBC

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list for 2024 includes seven healthcare companies.

The news outlet scored the finalists after receiving nominations for companies founded after Jan. 1, 2009, with detailed quantitative and qualitative information.

An advisory board of 50 innovators and entrepreneurs ranked the quantitative criteria for disruption potential, which this year was topped by scalability and user growth, followed by sales growth and use of breakthrough technologies (such as artificial intelligence and machine learning). A group of venture capitalists provided an additional layer of qualitative review.

OpenAI, which has an expanding presence in healthcare through its relationship with Microsoft, came in No. 1 for the second straight year. Here are the healthcare startups that made the May 14 rankings:

8. ElevateBio

17. Transcarent

25. Generate:Biomedicines

29. Alto Pharmacy

45. Spring Health

49. Maven Clinic

50. Cityblock