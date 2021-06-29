Boston Children's inks 5-year genomics tech collab, cements potential for spinoffs

Boston Children's Hospital formed a five-year collaboration focused on cell and gene therapy technologies and programs with ElevateBio, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup, the organizations said June 29.

The partnership will focus on cell and gene therapy programs as well as translational research capabilities developed by Boston Children's.

Under the agreement, Boston Children's and ElevateBio can form multiple cell and gene therapy companies together, and Boston Children's researchers will have access to ElevateBio's technologies and manufacturing capabilities.

ElevateBio also will commit to sponsored research agreements with Boston Children's investigators as part of the company formation process.